This Demon-Swapped, 1,525-HP AWD Dodge Charger Widebody Was Built as a Birthday Gift

The beast breathes through a custom intake manifold and twin-exit exhaust, which can dump through the front fender on the racetrack or the three-inch Magnaflow pipes on the road. In all, this Charger is capable of exhaling 1,525 horsepower on a "conservative" 26 pounds of boost, with more potentially on the way, as the car has only made its "initial" trip to the dyno.

All this power flows through an FTI torque converter and a Hellraiser Performance automatic transmission to a Traction Products transfer case, which distributes power through a carbon fiber driveshaft to all four wheels. High-performance Mickey Thompson ET Street tires on all four corners hopefully make this car's power manageable on some level.