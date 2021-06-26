Dom’s F9 SpeedKore Dodge Charger Packs a Lamborghini Transaxle and a Hellcat

There is a lot to celebrate with the newest Fast & Furious movie F9, including the return of Han (Sung Kang) and the addition of John Cena as Jakob, Dominic Toretto’s brother (where has he been all these years?!). Justin Lin, who directed Tokyo Drift, is at the helm of F9 after a two-movie hiatus; it was reportedly his idea to introduce Dom’s estranged brother into the mix to test Dom’s dedication to his family-first mantra.

Custom car builder SpeedKore is offering a nod to one of the cars Dom drives in F9 with a road-going version of his 1968 Dodge Charger. “Hellacious” is SpeedKore’s first mid-engine muscle car and they went all the way with it, embracing a supercharged 707-horsepower Dodge Hellcat 6.2-liter V8 that breathes through a custom MagnaFlow exhaust. A gated-manual Graziano transaxle from a Lamborghini Gallardo, high-performance intercoolers, front-mount Saldana performance radiator, and more amp it up.