Lamborghini 'Burntacan' Project Rises From the Ashes in Time for SEMA 2019

YouTubers "B is for Build" have put the finishing touches on their epic SEMA build for this year: An LS-swapped Lamborghini Huracan with a gated manual transmission. The team started with a burned-out shell of the car and turned it into the extremely elaborate supercar you see here. Nicknamed "Burntacan," the rebuilt supercar made its public debut earlier this week in Las Vegas.

The build came together over the last few months through a series of videos, each with a focus on a different part of the project. In one, we see the Lamborghini getting 14-inch wide Rotiform wheels and Nitto tires, while others focus on the extensive bodywork and mechanical challenges involved with bringing it back to life. Most amazing of all isn't the fact that this is an LS-swapped, manual-transmission Lamborghini Huracan, but that little over four months ago the car was a heap of burned metal.