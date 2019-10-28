Take Over This 2019 Lamborghini Huracan Lease for $3,000 a Month

Car leases can be beneficial. Maintenance is worked into your monthly payments, fewer financial risks due to depreciation, and the shorter term of a lease can save the consumer money long-term. The reality of leasing a supercar, however, can be considerably different which seems to be why this 2019 Lamborghini Huracan is now being offered on Swapalease.

Lease swaps are a fairly new occurrence in the automotive industry and are generally used when the current lessee either can’t afford to continue to make the payments or is looking to just get out of the car they initially wanted. We’re not sure what the deal is here, but after just six months of what appears to be a 36-month lease, the lessee is apparently done with their new Lamborghini Huracan and is hoping some sucker well-to-do Lamborghini fan will inherit their $3,000-a-month lease.

The Huracan’s odometer currently reads with just 490 miles ever driven—likely not in anger—and the posting says based on the limited mileage is “In excellent condition.” Further, this Huracan was leased by a “Non-Smoker, No Kids, No Pets, Garage Kept, Dealer Maintained.” As to what maintenance a less-than 500-mile car would need, we’re clueless, but the current lessee says they had the car looked over, stating, “The first service isn't even due for another 4000+ miles.”