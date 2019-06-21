Hot Laps and Delusions of Grandeur in the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Mario Andretti’s old quote runs through my head—“If everything seems under control, you’re just not going fast enough”—as my uncontrollable giggles fill the cabin. The Huracan Evo and I are most definitely going fast enough.

The V-10 yowls up through second and into third as it nears the rev limiter. Even with the redesigned aerodynamics, I can still sense the 2020 Lamborghini Huracan Evo get light and a bit squirrelly as man and machine crest the hill on the back of Willow Springs' tarmac. I wrestle the steering wheel back to straight. The supercar’s engine barks through third, then fourth, and almost to fifth before I lay into the carbon brakes. The Lambo's tail shimmies to and fro, and I let out a Keanu-esque “Whoa” before I right the car’s trajectory.

Normally, I’d leave a lot more on the table. This isn’t Le Mans and I’m not Andretti. I’m hyper-aware of Big Willow’s habit of biting people at eye-popping speeds, too. But I don’t have much of a choice. A promise of decent seat time with the Lamborghini Huracan Evo—the latest in a long line of pissed-off Italian bulls—had been whittled down to just three 2.5-mile hot laps by weather equally unforeseen and unforgiving. Just three laps to see how Lamborghini altered the Huracan's genome, how this mad bull has adapted to the evermore technologically-augmented supercar field. A tall order.

Out of the sweeping off-camber Turn 9, the Huracan Evo dancing to my inputs, I bury the throttle for the main straight. The naturally aspirated, 5.2-liter V-10 belts its operatic score all the way to its 8,000 RPM redline. I pull back the paddle, upshift, and mutter a quick incantation as I summon the beast's full spirit. One lap down.

Halfway down the main straight, I hesitate to glance at the Lamborghini’s digital dash—I know I’m going fast by how quickly the pit disappears from my periphery. But can’t help myself. I see 153 mph click by as I cross the track’s Start/Finish and prepare for the braking zone. Earlier, Lamborghini had set out cones to mark braking points; three for the earliest, one at the latest. I see the first three cones streak by. Two cones. One cone. I mash the Evo’s massive carbon ceramic brakes and the supercar’s nose dives. As I turn into the first corner, having only scrubbed off 40-ish mph, the supercar’s damn-fine ass shakes back and forth again. Fast enough.