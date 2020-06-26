We're not entirely sure which is worse: crashing a brand new Toyota Supra that isn't yours or crashing a brand new Lamborghini Huracan that's only been yours for all of 20 minutes. Well, just a couple of weeks after somebody pulled off that first stunt, another poor soul now knows how it feels to experience the latter.

According to West Yorkshire Police on Twitter, one U.K. driver picked up a shiny new Lambo this week, an Huracan Performante Spyder to be specific, only to be involved in a wreck on the M1 motorway just a sitcom episode's worth of time later. Before you all jump to the easy conclusion that the new supercar owner had to have been driving recklessly, they were apparently doing nothing of the sort when this happened. Instead, police say the Lambo was stalled due to "mechanical failure" before being rear-ended by "an innocent motorist," completely destroying the Italian convertible's driver's side rear end and knocking off an entire wheel.