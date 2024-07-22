Brave Man Puts 300,000 Miles on Lamborghini Murcielago

Any talk of a high-mileage Lamborghini will have collectors shaking in their loafers. Such financial fears aren’t unwarranted, though, as Italian exotics aren’t exactly known for reliability or low maintenance costs. Indeed, Italian exotics are a pain to maintain, especially as they get older. This is why YouTuber Simon George is an automotive hero for putting 300,000 miles on his Lamborghini Murcielago, and better yet, he did it on a road trip to the Lamborghini factory in Sant’Agata.

George’s Murcielago is a great spec: orange with a two-tone black and orange interior, plus a six-speed manual transmission. As the last V12 Lamborghini to offer a stick shift, it’s especially heartwarming to see George’s high-mileage car with a row-your-own ‘box.

Admittedly, George’s impressive mileage wasn’t entirely driven by his hand. He started a supercar rental company with that very Lamborghini, letting paying customers flog his personal Murcielago on tracks while riding shotgun. That makes the mileage even more admirable, as it wasn’t accumulated on long highway roadtrips, cruising at 2,500 rpm. George’s Lambo earned its mileage the hard way—on track. But, as George says, the Lambo actually loves it.

“The faster you go, the more it likes it,” he said. “Anything past 3,000 revs, it’s much happier.”

Drivers Keepers

To officially hit the 300,000 mark, George set out from Hull, England, crossed over to Holland via the Rotterdam ferry, and drove into Italy through some gorgeous Alpine roads. It was exactly the sort of trip you’d want to take to reach milestones in a supercar. When he arrived at Automobili Lamborghini, he received a big welcome, as the Italian brand celebrated his car.

OK, so George actually hit the 300,000 mile mark on the way back to England, so it wasn’t quite to that mileage when he arrived at Lamborghini. However, it’s a remarkable achievement and one that should be celebrated by car enthusiasts everywhere. Too few Italian exotics ever see 30,000, never mind 10 times that, as owners don’t want their cars to depreciate too much. George should be applauded for not only driving his car so much but allowing others to drive it, too.

Whenever a car passes around 240,000 miles, us automotive scribes will often call it a moon-mileage car, as it would have driven the same distance as the moon is from Earth. But this Murcielago would be well into its journey back from the moon with its current mileage. Would you travel to the moon in something built by Lamborghini? Neither would I. That’s why George is a hero.