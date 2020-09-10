Lamborghini Just Made Its 10,000th Aventador

Sorry, influencers: That rowdy, probably borrowed V12 Lamborghini Aventador sitting in the driveway isn't as rare as you may think. Lamborghini completed its 10,000th Aventador today. That's right: Ten. Thousand. Five figures. Heaven forbid someone else hock the same Nordstrom sale using the same supercar.

Yet we understand why Lambo sold so many. Turns out, everybody loves a good V12!

Aventador chassis number 10,000 rolled off the line today with a matte exterior in Lambo's Grigio Acheso shade of grey. It's an Aventador SVJ Roadster, and as such, the Rosso Alala (red) and black interior is nicely coordinated with the Rosso Mimir (also a red) accents on the outside.