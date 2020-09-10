Lamborghini Just Made Its 10,000th Aventador
That's 120,000 V12 cylinders for those keeping count at home.
Sorry, influencers: That rowdy, probably borrowed V12 Lamborghini Aventador sitting in the driveway isn't as rare as you may think. Lamborghini completed its 10,000th Aventador today. That's right: Ten. Thousand. Five figures. Heaven forbid someone else hock the same Nordstrom sale using the same supercar.
Yet we understand why Lambo sold so many. Turns out, everybody loves a good V12!
Aventador chassis number 10,000 rolled off the line today with a matte exterior in Lambo's Grigio Acheso shade of grey. It's an Aventador SVJ Roadster, and as such, the Rosso Alala (red) and black interior is nicely coordinated with the Rosso Mimir (also a red) accents on the outside.
There's another reason why 10,000 Lamborghini Aventadors seems pretty plausible beyond its wonderful engine noise, too. It's been in production for nine years. At this point, our tips line (tips@thedrive.com) is very open for any information as to what Lambo might be planning for the Aventador's successor.
The Aventador range debuted in 2011 with the LP 700-4 coupe. It featured a carbon fiber monocoque that combined the floor, roof, and cockpit of the car in one structure for maximum rigidity and safety. The push-rod suspension is a design commonly used in racing. The number 700 in the LP 700-4's name came from its 700-horsepower V12, which was a brand-new engine that debuted with the model. That LP 700-4 ripped from 0 to 62 mph in just 2.9 seconds and had a top speed of 217 mph.
Aventadors have gotten much wilder from there. The non-roadster SVJ still holds the record for the fastest production car to lap the Nürburgring's 12.9-mile Nordschleife course—that's the one where everyone compares lap times—with an absurd time of 6:44.97.
The ten thousandth Aventador is heading to Thailand.
