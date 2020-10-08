Here’s the 830-HP Lamborghini Essenza SCV12 Like We’ve Never Seen It Before

Lamborghini Squadra Corse recently went to Monza with its SCV12 prototype to count all six gears of its Xtrac sequential gearbox, melt some wide Pirellis and calibrate those massive carbon ceramic brakes from Brembo. They also invited track-happy YouTuber 19Bozzy92, who had this to add about his first encounter:

"Last week Lamborghini Squadra Corse invited me to attend a development test of their new Essenza SCV12, Lamborghini's track-only hypercar unveiled a couple of months ago. No, I'm not one of the lucky owners of this beast but they gave me the amazing opportunity to be the first one to record the SCV12 in the raw, pure sound way I have accustomed you during all these years. If that wasn't enough they also allowed me both to take some clips of the engine bay and to put my GoPro inside the cockpit for a couple of laps around Monza Circuit. Due to Monza's characteristics, the day was mainly focused on testing brakes and their behavior, trying different solutions. During this test the development car was driven by Emanuele Pirro and Raffaele Giammaria."

With Pirro being a five-time overall and six-time class winner at Le Mans, and Giammaria a former Italian GT3 champion, Squadra Corse's prototype for Lamborghini's upcoming 40-unit run of Essenza SCV12s was driven as it should be.

Loudly.