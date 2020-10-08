Chevy C8 Corvette Grand Sport Replaced With Hybrid ‘E-Ray’: Report

The Chevrolet Corvette's release strategy can typically be summed up with several variants: a base Stingray, a racier Grand Sport, a high-performance Z06 and a top-shelf ZR1. For the mid-engined C8 generation, however, it sounds like Chevy is shaking things up in regards to that second slot if a new report proves accurate.

According to "sources familiar with the matter" speaking to GM Authority, the automaker is working on a hybrid "E-Ray" variant of the Corvette in lieu of a Grand Sport. The Corvette E-Ray is said to boast the same 6.2-liter LT2 V8 found in the existing C8 Corvette albeit assisted by an all-electric front axle, eliminating the car's somewhat problematic front trunk and becoming the first 'Vette to come with factory all-wheel-drive.

Obviously a play on the Stingray nameplate, "E-Ray" had already been trademarked by GM once back in 2015 and again earlier this summer. GM Authority speculates that the Corvette E-Ray will put out a total of 600 horsepower and 500 pound-feet of torque with help from a mid-mounted Ultium battery and, like the old Grand Sport that it succeeds, rock the same widebody design as the upcoming Z06.

When contacted by The Drive, a GM spokesperson declined to comment on the report.

For reference's sake, the regular Stingray C8 makes 495 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque. The last-generation Grand Sport, meanwhile, carved a reputation as the sweet spot of the C7 range, coupling the base version's naturally aspirated, 460-horse V8 with much of the Z06's bodywork and running gear.

So, will an AWD hybrid Corvette be seen as a worthy successor to the GS or a tree-hugging heresy? We suspect the Corvette traditionalists will have some interesting thoughts about it initially but, as we saw with the Corvette's switch to mid-engined-dom, don't be surprised to see the complaints melt away once folks start getting behind the wheel.

Got a tip about the alleged Corvette E-Ray? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com