Chevy Recalls 2020 Corvette Because You Might Get Trapped in the Frunk

General Motors' first big recall for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is here, and to nobody's surprise, it has to do with those allegedly faulty front trunk—frunk—lids. It isn't, however, to address their issues with blowing open, which GM insists is the fault of owners. No, the recall is to address a problem where they might instead not open when they're supposed to—specifically when a person trapped inside is trying to get out.

According to NHTSA recall notices that began circulating last Wednesday, the legally required interior trunk release on the C8 becomes inoperable when the vehicle enters sleep mode, about 10 minutes after being turned off. GM warns that should the frunk lid be left open, "a small person who climbs inside the front trunk compartment and closes the trunk lid while inside may not be able to get out without assistance, increasing the risk of injury." In other words, Corvettes, like carnivorous plants, could eat small, curious creatures in their vicinity, like flies, children, or social media personalities.