Lamborghini Essenza SCV12: An 830-HP Track Car That Might as Well Exist Only on YouTube as Far as You're Concerned

After months of tantalizing and teasing, Lamborghini finally unveiled its latest track-only hypercar: the Essenza SCV12. Limited to just 40 units and representing the most extreme performance Lamborghini has to offer, it's a spiritual descendent of cars like the Miura Jota and Diablo GTR. Naturally, it gets the most powerful Lambo V12 ever, a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter pumping out 830 horsepower to the rear wheels thanks in part to something the company calls "aerodynamic supercharging."

Using the racing Huracan-inspired dual-inlets and center rib in the front hood, the Essenza funnels cool air into the ram-air roof scoop, which increases pressure in the intake manifold and ultimately increases power. In short, the Essenza SCV12 makes more power the faster it goes.