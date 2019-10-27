Lamborghini Teases 830-HP, Track-Only Hypercar Built by Squadra Corse Racing Division

This Saturday, Lamborghini teased an upcoming hypercar with hardcore track credentials, set for an official unveiling next year. It's the first model built by Squadra Corse, the automaker's certified racing division, and it's coming to a race track near you.

The unnamed hypercar was previewed at the Circuita de Jerez in Spain. Lamborghini's latest halo car is both limited-production and track-only, so don't expect to ever see it drive into your local cars and coffee. The good news is that this anonymous hyper-Lambo will feature a good ol' naturally aspirated, 6.5-liter V-12 that makes 830 horsepower, although hybrid assistance is possible. The car will feature enhanced aerodynamic parts that include a roof scoop, dual intakes on the hood, and a rear wing big enough to make the McLaren Senna feel inferior. Other juicy track components take the form of a carbon fiber monocoque with an aluminum front frame, six-speed sequential transmission, steel roll cage, and a new self-locking differential.

A video posted on Lamborghini's Youtube channel shows the car in more detail, highlighting its prominent aero bits and gobs of carbon fiber: