Lamborghini Chief Engineer Confirms Hybrid Supercars Are the Brand's Future: Report

With its first battery-assisted supercar coming to next month's Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini is making a first step toward electrification. Now, a new report citing Lamborghini's Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani suggests the company may be open to further experimentation with hybrid technology outside ultra-limited-run models, potentially marking a major change for the Sant'Agata-based automaker.

Lamborghini has put off electrification in favor of the visceral experience of naturally aspirated internal combustion engines. However, with emissions regulations tightening, its purist's stance won't be easy to retain.

“We think that (the) Lamborghini brand is based on the V-12. And it's clear that we need electrification because we need that to reduce (carbon dioxide) and...to have additional power based on electrification,” Reggiani told MotorAuthority in a recent interview. This all but confirms a hybridized V-12 will show up in the near future, likely the upcoming LB48H-coded hypercar.

Reggiani didn’t provide a timeline for a wider hybrid-electric technology rollout, but did offer that the V-12 could be a 6.5-liter unit similar to that used in Lamborghini's current lineup. What’s more important is total power output and the focus of hybridization for performance gains rather than fuel economy.

Despite the change of heart toward electrification, Reggiani says the company will continue using naturally aspirated engines rather than introduce forced induction, as other sports-car brands have.

“Many of our competitors moved in the direction of a V-8 turbo and we decided that natural aspiration is still the best interpretation of the brand’s super sport cars,” Reggiani said.

All-wheel-drive is expected to stick around as it helps the cars put their immense power to the ground.

“Every time you need to take into consideration that we talk about power, but the most difficult item is in the way you can discharge the power on the street,” he said. “Because the real problem is that in what way you can guarantee that you are able to use all this horsepower.”

A larger-volume introduction of Lamborghini's new hybridization ethos could come as a replacement for the Aventador. Reggiani said the Aventador still has plenty of life left in it. Such longevity could buy the company more time to develop its new hybrid powertrain.