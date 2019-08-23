Booming Sales of Lamborghini Urus SUV Drive Automaker's $11B Valuation

Largely thanks to the introduction of the Urus SUV, Lamborghini's overall valuation has hit $11 billion, making it a candidate for an initial public offering, according to Bloomberg. If Lambo does go public, it would be able to square off on the trading floor (as well as the dealerships) against Ferrari, a company that hit the New York Stock Exchange in October 2015 under the ticker RACE.

In 2018, Lambo sales grew 51 percent to 5,750 cars sold. Over 1,700 of those were Urus SUVs (Uruses? Urii?).

In addition to the hot-selling off-roader, Bloomberg says the latest Aventador and a hybrid supercar coming out next year will help the Volkswagen-owned exotic carmaker raise profit margins above 30 percent. The company has previously confirmed both the Aventador and Huracan's successors to be plug-in hybrids.