2020 Audi RS6 Avant: 5 Things to Know About Audi's Gorgeous, US-Bound Super Wagon
Uber-fast and shamelessly practical never looked this good.
Ladies and gents, feast your eyes on the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant, an all-wheel-drive performance luxury wagon that's—at long last—coming to the United States of America. Providing a Quattro-flavored foil to Mercedes-AMG's E63 S wagon and Porsche's Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo, the RS6 looks like a positively delicious car that we can't wait to savor.
Here are five things to know about Germany's latest offering in the gorgeously aggressive, needlessly fast super wagon segment.
5. It'll be first RS6 Avant to be sold in the U.S.
Correction: It'll be the first RS6 Avant to be sold in North America. Meaning Canadians and Mexicans will presumably be able to get their Avant on as well. Yep, since the first C5 RS6 Avant was introduced way back in 2002, the model has been forbidden fruit for Americans. Well, the hot Audi wagon dry-spell ends next year as the company "taps into a new market with huge potential and generating further growth" bringing the five-door RS6 stateside.
4. Its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 makes 591 HP...
...and 590 pound-feet of torque. It gets from zero to 62 miles per hour in 3.6 seconds and is electronically limited to 155 mph. Okay, so it isn't quite as powerful as the 603-hp E63 S or the 667-hp Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid but it should be more than enough grunt for a car that doesn't look out of place unloading humans in the daily Montessori drop-off procession.
3. Six drive modes make sure your RS6 Avant matches your mood
The 2020 Audi RS6 Avant can be driven in comfort, auto, dynamic, or efficiency mode. Two customizable modes labeled RS1 and RS2 can also be selected via a steering wheel button marked "RS Mode" in case you're the sort of driver who wants maximum power with a more relaxed ride. And who doesn't want that?
2. It's gorgeous
I mean, the Mercedes and Porsche it competes with aren't exactly ugly ducklings either but this is easily in the top three best looking Audis on the company's current product roster and I'll fight anyone who says otherwise. It looks elegant, aggressive, and sophisticated. We can't stop staring.
1. Adaptive air suspension keeps things balanced
Featuring Audi's latest air suspension tech specifically tuned for this car, the new RS6 Avant's shock-damping system can be set to multiple modes including an automatic leveling control and an available Dynamic Ride Control that keeps things sorted during hard cornering while providing optimum comfort when the kiddies are silently dozing off during those cross-continental road trips.
