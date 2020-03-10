Order-Only 2021 Audi RS6 Avant Super-Wagon Will Start at $110,000

When Audi announced the return of its face-melting family vehicle, the RS6 Avant, the outspoken minority that is the station wagon fandom made clear to Audi that it wanted the super-wagon sold stateside. Audi listened, and for the first time in the model's history, the RS6 Avant will be sold by special order-only in the United States. That means, dear station wagoneers, that it's time to vindicate Audi's decision by visiting your local dealer with a duffel bag stuffed with at least $109,995 cash—because that's how much the 2021 Audi RS6 Avant costs.

Audi 2021 Audi RS6 Avant

Yes, 110 grand is quite a stack of cash, but for your money, you not only challenge the CUV hegemony, but you also get a true do-it-all; a vehicle as much in its element hauling a family of five down Interstate 25 as it is hauling hindquarters down the quarter-mile. It does that with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 that produces 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, which when combined with the RS6's eight-speed automatic transmission and Quattro all-wheel drive, can launch its 4,575-pound body from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds.

Audi 2021 Audi RS6 Avant

Pin the throttle long enough, and the RS6 Avant will top out at 155 mph, though if you upgrade to carbon-ceramic brakes, Audi will loosen the RS6's limiter to 190 mph. Odds are you can do those speeds in the RS6 almost without noticing, as this wagon's air suspension and optional dynamic ride control counter its gargantuan 21- or 22-inch wheels to smooth out every scuff on the tarmac. The aforementioned in addition to four-wheel steering should also make the RS6 handle comically well for a vehicle its size—like a well-trained grizzly bear dancing a ballet.

Audi 2021 Audi RS6 Avant