Listen to the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant Produce Four Straight Minutes of Twin-Turbo V-8 Grunt

No obnoxious commentary, just auditory goodness from Audi's America-bound superwagon.

By Chris Constantine
Audi

Devout followers of the super wagon have been begging for Audi to bring its RS Avant twins to the United States for years, and the pleading has finally paid off. Audi announced the 2020 Audi RS 6 Avant earlier this week and perhaps the greatest news is that it's North America-bound.

We'll have to wait until next year for Audi's face-lifted überwagen to touch down on U.S. soil, but thanks to Youtube channel DPCcars, we have an idea of what the new Avant will sound like. A recent video spotlights the 2020 RS6 Avant's exhaust note—there's no commentary, no BS, just four and a half minutes of pure rumble from the German's dual exhaust system. Silence your ringers and put on your best pair of headphones for the remainder of the show.

The America-bound 2020 Audi RS6 Avant features new looks, better performance, and an improved air suspension system. Its viscous growl comes thanks in part to a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V-8 making 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque, paired with an eight-speed Tiptronic transmission and Quattro permanent all-wheel drive. Top speed is limited to 155 miles per hour but the wagon will jump from 0-62 mph in 3.6 seconds. It's the perfect car for when you want to partake in a quick canyon drive in between dropping the kids off at school and getting the groceries.

Audi's top-of-the-line performance wagon is slated to hit stateside showrooms sometime in 2020. We can't wait. 

