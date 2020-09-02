America Finally Gets Another Nogaro Blue Audi Wagon with the 2021 RS6 Avant

Audi has taken the RS2 cosplay even further by fitting this wagon with black accents throughout the exterior, finishing the wheels in bright silver, and painting the steel brake calipers in red. The interior gets carbon twill trim, blue contrast stitching on its sport seats, a perforated-leather steering wheel, and more leather pieces on the dash.

On the more functional side, the Tribute edition RS6 Avant throws in a sport exhaust, the Driver Assistance Package with adaptive cruise assist, and the Executive package, a bundle that includes heated rear seats, heads-up display, soft-close doors, and Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced audio.

To be fair, the majority of that stuff can already be optioned on a regular RS6 and, judging from our quick trip to Audi's online build-and-price tool, would result in a bill for about $124,000, essentially making the blue paint and blue stitching a very exclusive $15,000 option. Worth it? By all practical accounts, probably not, but to the well-heeled 25 owners who will end up dropping the cash for this thing, the word "value" is just some random letters on a page.