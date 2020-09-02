America Finally Gets Another Nogaro Blue Audi Wagon with the 2021 RS6 Avant
The iconic color on the RS Tribute edition honors Audi's original super wagon—the 1994 RS2 Avant.
The order-only 2021 Audi RS6 Avant is already pretty darn cool, but now Audi has introduced an ultra-limited variant that pays homage to what is probably its most iconic ancestor and Audi's original super wagon: the 1994 RS2 Avant.
Limited to just 25 units (the RS2 came out 25 years ago) and finished in Nogaro Blue, the RS6 Avant RS Tribute edition will sticker for $137,845—assuming the dealers don't use its exclusivity as an excuse to tack on their own upcharge. Coming in at around $28,000 more than a "base" 591-horsepower RS6 Avant, Tribute edition buyers do get quite a bit more than just some nostalgic paint.
Audi has taken the RS2 cosplay even further by fitting this wagon with black accents throughout the exterior, finishing the wheels in bright silver, and painting the steel brake calipers in red. The interior gets carbon twill trim, blue contrast stitching on its sport seats, a perforated-leather steering wheel, and more leather pieces on the dash.
On the more functional side, the Tribute edition RS6 Avant throws in a sport exhaust, the Driver Assistance Package with adaptive cruise assist, and the Executive package, a bundle that includes heated rear seats, heads-up display, soft-close doors, and Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced audio.
To be fair, the majority of that stuff can already be optioned on a regular RS6 and, judging from our quick trip to Audi's online build-and-price tool, would result in a bill for about $124,000, essentially making the blue paint and blue stitching a very exclusive $15,000 option. Worth it? By all practical accounts, probably not, but to the well-heeled 25 owners who will end up dropping the cash for this thing, the word "value" is just some random letters on a page.
In any case, Audi says the 2021 RS6 Avant RS Tribute edition is available to order now but considering how few will be made, we have a feeling its one of those deals where you gotta "know somebody who knows somebody" to actually get your hands on one.
