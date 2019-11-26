2020 Audi RS6 Avant First Drive Review: Wagon Über Alles

Still, just because something is good doesn't mean we Americans will buy it. In fact, it usually means the opposite. But consigning the all-new RS6 Avant to the same fate as every other fast station wagon presupposes two things; one, that the RS6 Avant is in fact everything you hoped it would be, and two, that it's still not good enough to break through the haze of "practical performance" CUVs and convince people to give it a shot. Are both those true? We spent a day skipping across the hilltops of Malibu on a proper high-speed fact finding mission to bring you the answer. Yes. And no. Well, it's complicated.

But ask any baby: Wail long enough and something is bound to happen. Earlier this year, Audi stuck a 591-horsepower binkie in the mouths of American enthusiasts when it announced it would bring the five-door RS6 Avant to North America for the first time ever. It's a car that stateside speed freaks have long admired from afar and mainly experienced through video games. And lucky for us, the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant is the fastest and most capable iteration of the iconic wagon yet.

We can gnash our teeth over the way Americans ignore fast wagons , but it'll do nothing to change the lukewarm receptions given to these machines time and again while crossovers keep storming the country's driveways. Domestic entries like the Dodge Magnum SRT-8 and Cadillac CTS-V couldn’t scrape together enough buyers to last longer than a single generation, and while Mercedes-AMG will sell you a superfast E63 estate, the fact that each one is built to order for the U.S. market is telling.

Of course, all that visual pomp and circumstance wouldn’t be worth much if the RS6 Avant’s hardware couldn’t back it up, so Audi stuffed its twin-turbo 4.0-liter TFSI V-8 under the hood. As in its RS7 stablemate, the boosted engine delivers 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque. That's just under the 603 hp/627 tq on tap in the Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon but more than the 550 hp/567 lb-ft in the $157,000 Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo . The RS6 Avant's V-8 is also given cylinder-on-demand technology and a 48-volt mild hybrid system to boost efficiency when the engine's not on boil.

Derived from the fifth generation A6, the front doors, roof, and tailgate carry over from the standard wagon variant (not sold here). That's it—every other panel is fresh for the RS6 Avant, including aero-focused and RS-specific front and rear fascia treatments. It's 3.1 inches wider due to the flared wheel arches and sits 1.2 inches lower with the standard sport-tuned air suspension in its most aggressive setting. Audi clearly has made no attempt to disguise the RS6 Avant’s performance mission. Forget the "good for a wagon" qualifier—the result is a vehicle that looks lovely for an automobile, period.

As you'd expect from a fast Audi, power is routed to all four corners through an eight-speed automatic and the company's Quattro all-wheel drive system, while brake-based torque vectoring and an optional Quattro sport differential adds the nuance of controlling power at each individual wheel. Corners are cut up by standard all-wheel steering and a sport-tuned air suspension. But wait, there's more: Audi also offers Dynamic Ride Control as an optional upgrade, a system which teams up steel springs with three-way adjustable dampers. Working in diagonally opposed pairs, the dampers are linked by a valve system that moves hydraulic fluid where it’s needed in a curve to minimize reduce pitch and roll, not unlike the setup you’d find outfitted to a McLaren 720S. Except this is, you know, a wagon. Inside, the RS6 Avant is equipped with RS sport seats to keep you in place when things get lively, while Audi’s latest MMI touchscreen infotainment system and expansive Virtual Cockpit digital gauge cluster are at hand. And of course we’d be remiss if we didn’t remind you of how much stuff you can effortlessly haul around in this thing—there’s twenty cubic feet of cargo space available with the rear seats up, which expands to a crossover-like 59.3 cubic-feet when they’re folded down. The tailgate and luggage compartment cover are power-assisted as standard, and a hands-free gesture control system is optional. Convenient.

Bradley Iger

Driving the 2020 Audi RS6 Avant While it doesn’t have quite the same sense of occasion as the exterior, the cabin of the RS6 Avant is undoubtedly a nice place to be. Audi does minimalism with more conviction than anyone else in the industry and it's on full display here. Awash in leather and Alcantara, it looks purposeful and uncluttered rather than austere, with the pair of screens that comprise the MMI system dominating the center stack. There’s not much in the way of switchgear on the console aside from the ignition button and volume knob. Hard buttons have been largely relegated to the steering wheel. Tactility fans will complain; we think it's worth the sleek design. The V-8 springs to life with a menacing growl that quickly settles into a subdued burble. Audi tells us that our European-spec test cars are outfitted with exhaust systems that are designed to comply with stricter overseas regulations. U.S.-spec cars will be notably louder. Score another one for the Yanks.

Bradley Iger