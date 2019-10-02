2020 BMW X5 M and X6 M: Munich Packs 600 HP Into Its Latest Lineup of Go-Fast SUVs

With the new generation of BMW X5 and X6 SUVs launching earlier this year, it was only a matter of time until BMW M revealed its go-fast versions. That time is now as Munich’s renowned performance branch just pulled the digital wraps off its X5 M and X6 M along with their top-spec Competition models for the 2020 model year.

The recipe remains similar to previous iterations of the X5 M and X6 M. BMW takes the drivetrain of its current M5 and shoehorns it into the pair of hot-selling crossovers, which are then bolstered by the M5’s other kit in the form of M-tuned suspension, steering, brakes, and chassis components. When all is said and done, this makes for some seriously fast leviathans.