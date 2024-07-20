The BMW X3 M Will Be Killed Off: Report

The BMW X3 M first came on the scene in 2019 as a high-performance version of the third-gen X3. If a new report is to be believed, the model will be a one-and-done affair because the company apparently won’t be doing an M version of the new fourth-gen crossover. Citing its own “sources,” BMWBlog says that BMW has scrapped plans to do a new X3 M based on the recently unveiled G97-generation 2025 X3. This comes just weeks after reports surfaced alleging that BMW isn’t renewing the X4 either, the slopier-roofed “coupe” version of the X3.

Those looking for a fast BMW compact crossover aren’t completely out of luck, though, because the X3 M50 is soldiering on. Powered by the B58 straight-six, the vehicle previously known as the X3 M40i makes 393 horsepower, hits 60 mph in 4.4 seconds, and gets stuff like sport suspension, variable sport steering M Sport brakes, and an M Sport differential. (M Sport blinker fluid, however, is sold separately.)

The last-gen X3 M used the more potent S58 making 503 hp in Competition form and hit 60 mph in 3.7 seconds. It was effectively an M3 on stilts.

2022 BMW X3 M Competition. BMW Uwe Fischer

As for why the X3 M is allegedly getting the axe, BMWBlog says it’s to make room for an electric iX3 M boasting “at least 600 hp” and based on the brand’s Neue Klasse architecture.

We’ve reached out to BMW for comment and will update this story when we hear back.

