2025 BMW M4 Levels Up With 523 HP and CSL Styling

BMW has thrown the M4 into the oven to keep it warm while it develops its eventual electric replacement. For 2025, the BMW M4 Coupe and Convertible—including Competition and xDrive models—get minor visual tweaks, updated interior tech, and a minute power bump. Don't expect anything drastic, though, as all M4s will still look mostly the same as they did before—for better or worse.

The newly facelifted M4 gets new LED headlights and updated taillights, the latter of which are now similar to the lighting elements in the extra spicy M4 CSL. All models come with new wheel options, too. The standard car gets 18-inch wheels up front and 19-inch out back, while competition models get 19- and 20-inch wheels, respectively.

Bigger updates happen inside the cabin, though. The BMW M4 now joins several of its siblings with the latest iDrive 8.5 screen that combines both the digital gauge cluster and touchscreen infotainment into one giant, curved screen. It also gets an updated steering wheel, going with the brand's new flat-bottom, skeletonized spoke design seen on some other newer Bimmers like the 760i. And just in case you forget which part is the top, there's a red 12-o'clock stripe on the rim.

In terms of horsepower, things remain the same for the base model, which BMW claims won't be around much longer. The entry-level M4's 3.0-liter twin-turbo straight-six still sends 473 horsepower to the rear tires and still pairs with a six-speed manual. Moving forward, it's all about the Competition trim, and this M4 Competition and its xDrive variants get bumped from 503 to 523 horsepower and retain the eight-speed automatic as the only available transmission. BMW claims that the fastest of the bunch—the M4 Competition Coupe xDrive—can do zero to 60 mph in 3.4 seconds.

Prices have gone up, too, surprise! The entry-level car now starts at $80,095, the Competition Coupe is now $84,195, and adding xDrive makes it $89,295. The Competition xDrive Convertible is an eye-watering $96,295. Production of facelifted models starts in March 2024, so expect them to hit driveways before the end of the year.