BMW Z8, Rolls-Royce Phantom Designer Murdered at Home by Suspected Car Thief

Ian Cameron, longtime BMW and Rolls-Royce designer, was tragically murdered in his home in Bavaria on July 12. He was 74. Verena Kloos, Cameron’s wife, managed to escape and alert authorities, but police couldn’t catch the suspect.

“We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news about our former Rolls-Royce designer. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during these difficult hours,” BMW said in a statement to Automotive News.

2003 Rolls-Royce Phantom. Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce CEO Chris Brownridge released a statement on LinkedIn, saying “Ian played a significant role in shaping Rolls-Royce from when it was first acquired by BMW Group and moved to its Home at Goodwood, West Sussex. During Ian’s tenure, he led the design team for all Phantom family and Ghost models, creating thoroughly contemporary motor cars that remained sympathetic to the marque’s design lineage. My thoughts are with Ian’s family and friends during this very difficult time.”

Cameron was part of the exterior design team that penned the BMW Z8 and led the Rolls-Royce design team after BMW took over. His most famous design is likely the 2003 Rolls-Royce Phantom, which set the design tone for every future Roller; its influence can still be felt today. He also worked on the exterior design for the L322 Range Rover, while the brand was briefly under BMW’s umbrella. But Cameron’s work wasn’t exclusive to the BMW Group. His start actually came at Pininfarina in 1975, and he even led his own design firm after retiring from BMW.

Rolls-Royce CEO Ian Robertson, left, and Chief Designer Ian Cameron stand next to a Rolls-Royce Phantom at the 2007 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. Stan Honda/Getty Images

Department heads of BMW Group design studios chat in 2004. From left to right: David Robb, Ulf Weidhase, Ian Cameron, Adrian van Hooydonk, Chris Bangle and Gert Volker Hildebrand. BMW

According to Autocar, Cameron’s design approach to the Phantom varied drastically from that of Mercedes’ with its then-newly revived rival brand Maybach. “The Phantom, whatever you think of it, is certainly not a BMW. If you want a kitchen—think of those super-technical German kitchen suppliers—buy a Maybach,” he said. “But if you want a car you can enjoy every day, and drive flat out to Monte Carlo, buy a Phantom.”

Investigators allegedly think that the murder suspect was trying to steal from Cameron’s collection of valuable cars at his Bavarian home on Lake Ammersee. According to The Times, the power for Cameron’s home’s security cameras was cut, so there’s no footage of the attacker, but German police are reportedly conducting a nationwide manhunt.

