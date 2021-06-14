Alpina-Tuned BMW Z8 With 32 Miles Fetches $225K Bid Almost Immediately

The hammer doesn’t drop on this one for more than a week.

By Peter Holderith
BMW z8 lead
Bring a Trailer
Peter Holderith View Peter Holderith's Articles

The BMW Z8 was an instant classic when it was released with tremendous fanfare in the year 2000. A sleek V8 convertible styled after the classic BMW 507, it was a huge hit and values have never really gone south. Around a tenth of the 5,703 Z8s ever built got an extra boost in value, though, as 555 of the cars were sent to German tuner Alpina.

Today, the Alpina-modified cars are seen as the most premier, exclusive versions and prices reflect that. One with just 32 miles on the odometer is currently for sale on Bring a Trailer and although there are still nine days left to place a bid, the price is already at $225,000 as of publishing. 

Bring a Trailer

The interesting part about the Alpina Z8 in particular is its drivetrain. The regular BMW Z8 came with a 5.0-liter, 400-horsepower V8 taken from the E39 M5 built during the same era. The only available transmission was a six-speed stick; this gave the Z8 the character of a sports car, one which Alpina didn't seem to think was appropriate. 

All 555 Alpina Z8s actually get a smaller, less powerful engine. It's based on the same basic architecture as the 5.0-liter, but the 4.8-liter V8 in Alpina's cars makes just 375 horsepower and sends its to the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic transmission. Along with softer suspension, the Alpina Z8s are transformed into something that's more comfortable cruising than racing between the lights.

Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer

This particular example is number 151 produced. It has 20-inch wheels which are original to the car, a black interior to match its black exterior, and a body-colored hardtop that comes with a stand to store it on. The listing reports that this Z8 has been in "several collections" before being offered for sale on this particular occasion. 

A few quirks include a steering wheel mounted gear selection system that looks particularly dated, a center-mounted instrument cluster, and a cupholder mounted in a similar location to the one in my Saturn Sky. Actually, the center-mounted instrument cluster is rather similar to other Saturns as well. Nappa leather was unfortunately not offered in any Saturn, though, unlike this Z8. Missed opportunity.

Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer
Bring a Trailer

This Z8 will doubtlessly go for lots of money, likely between $250,000 and $350,000. Z8 prices never go below the six figure mark, and the most expensive one ever sold on BaT went for $270,000. That one wasn't an Alpina, though, so this car might just be a record breaker.

Got a tip or question for the author? You can reach them here: peter@thedrive.com

MORE TO READ