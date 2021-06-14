Alpina-Tuned BMW Z8 With 32 Miles Fetches $225K Bid Almost Immediately

The BMW Z8 was an instant classic when it was released with tremendous fanfare in the year 2000. A sleek V8 convertible styled after the classic BMW 507, it was a huge hit and values have never really gone south. Around a tenth of the 5,703 Z8s ever built got an extra boost in value, though, as 555 of the cars were sent to German tuner Alpina.

Today, the Alpina-modified cars are seen as the most premier, exclusive versions and prices reflect that. One with just 32 miles on the odometer is currently for sale on Bring a Trailer and although there are still nine days left to place a bid, the price is already at $225,000 as of publishing.