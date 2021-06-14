Alpina-Tuned BMW Z8 With 32 Miles Fetches $225K Bid Almost Immediately

This particular example is number 151 produced. It has 20-inch wheels which are original to the car, a black interior to match its black exterior, and a body-colored hardtop that comes with a stand to store it on. The listing reports that this Z8 has been in "several collections" before being offered for sale on this particular occasion.
A few quirks include a steering wheel mounted gear selection system that looks particularly dated, a center-mounted instrument cluster, and a cupholder mounted in a similar location to the one in my Saturn Sky. Actually, the center-mounted instrument cluster is rather similar to other Saturns as well. Nappa leather was unfortunately not offered in any Saturn, though, unlike this Z8. Missed opportunity.