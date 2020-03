Originally scheduled to kick off right about now, Switzerland's 2020 Geneva International Motor Show was unceremoniously canceled late last week after the Swiss government officially banned all events larger than 1,000 people in response to the coronavirus outbreak. For casual followers of the auto industry, Geneva is one of its biggest trade shows and one that usually attracts lots of exotic and expensive hardware.

Thanks to GFWilliams on YouTube and a handful of shots via Getty photographers, we get a look at what the Geneva Motor Show looks like right now and, not-so-surprisingly, it's a sad sight. Instead of a sea of shiny new vehicles slowly spinning around giant turntables surrounded by gawking journalists, Palexpo now feels like the convention center equivalent of a ghost town, littered with half-finished motor show stands and unopened boxes and crates.