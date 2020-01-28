This Sure Looks Like the Facelifted 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted in 2016 as a 2017 model year, which means it's due for a mid-cycle refresh. Thanks to spy photos allegedly taken on the factory floor that were posted to Instagram, we have a pretty good idea of what it'll look like way before we're supposed to. Like an edgy comedy club, these German auto plants really need to start collecting people's phones at the door.

Seen on CocheSpias, Merc's revised E-Class gets new headlights and taillights that change its look almost enough to make casual observers mistake it for an all-new model. Its front end is now more angular, scowly, and softly reminiscent of the new CLS and AMG GT 4-Door's fascias while the new rear end now resembles an upmarket version of the A-Class sedan...or Hyundai's Sonata circa 2013.