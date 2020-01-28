This Sure Looks Like the Facelifted 2021 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
Benz's traditionally handsome sedan gets a makeover.
The current-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class debuted in 2016 as a 2017 model year, which means it's due for a mid-cycle refresh. Thanks to spy photos allegedly taken on the factory floor that were posted to Instagram, we have a pretty good idea of what it'll look like way before we're supposed to. Like an edgy comedy club, these German auto plants really need to start collecting people's phones at the door.
Seen on CocheSpias, Merc's revised E-Class gets new headlights and taillights that change its look almost enough to make casual observers mistake it for an all-new model. Its front end is now more angular, scowly, and softly reminiscent of the new CLS and AMG GT 4-Door's fascias while the new rear end now resembles an upmarket version of the A-Class sedan...or Hyundai's Sonata circa 2013.
It's hard to make out the badges on the back of the gray car but judging from the wheels, blacked-out lower grille, and quad exhaust finishers, this is probably an AMG-variant E-Class of some caliber, as is the black car based on its vertical-slatted Panamericana grille.
As for changes under the skin, it's unclear whether the mid-size Benz will get any new and possibly electrified engine choices but it's a pretty safe assumption that its interior will integrate the company's latest version of MBUX infotainment as well as the obligatory improvements in assisted-driving tech.
Also unclear is when exactly Mercedes plans on officially unveiling this refreshed E-Class but when it does, we'll be sure to bring you all the details.
h/t: Motor1
Got a tip? Send us a note: tips@thedrive.com
- RELATEDSuper Bowl Ad May Show The New Porsche 911 GT3 Before You're Supposed To See itWhen Porsche has fun, someone accidentally reveals an as-yet-unseen model.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch New Yorkers Lift a Mercedes-Benz SUV to Save Woman Trapped UnderneathFaith in humanity: restored.READ NOW
- RELATED2019 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4-Door First Drive: The E63 That Sees Itself As a GT CMerc's newest speed machine blends the line between sports car and sedan even further.READ NOW
- RELATEDThe 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 Review: Muscle For The Whole FamilyDaddy, can we take Flugplatz flat out?READ NOW
- RELATEDMercedes-Benz Recalls Thousands of E-Class Wagons Over Detaching Rear SpoilersLost all downforce, yo.READ NOW