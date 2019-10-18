Mercedes-Benz Recalls Thousands of E-Class Wagons Over Detaching Rear Spoilers

Shoddily-assembled spoilers likely weren't listed in the brochure when the Mercedes E-Class's wealthy owners signed on the dotted line, but yet here we are. Mercedes issued a recall on precisely 4,765 E-Class Wagons for rear liftgate spoilers that could potentially fall off at speed. It specifically affects 2017 to 2018 model year E400s, 2019 E450s, and Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagons from the 2018 and 2019 model years.

From the NHTSA recall report, "At higher speeds, the spoiler could detach from the vehicle completely, increasing the risk of a crash or injury to other road users." The issue was apparently caused by "a deviation in the production process" that caused spoilers to not be mounted properly. Of the nearly 4,800 wagons recalled, Mercedes expects around five percent to be faulty.