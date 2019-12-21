2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 Pickup Is the Weirdest Car Headed to Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale
Guilty pleasure, anyone?
If you’re the type of person who wishes Mercedes-Benz would bring the X-Class pickup stateside but knows it never will, then we have good news for you. Heading to Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction by way of the Hubbard Auto Center is this 2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 pickup conversion, and we promise you’ll be the only one in your neighborhood with a ride this, erm, unique.
This oddball special apparently became a reality when a specific Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Atlanta area ordered for the conversion to be carried out. It started life as your average E320 wagon with a black on tan MB-Tex interior; however, before making its trek across the Atlantic, a German outfitter by the name of Binz conducted the full swap for an additional $50,000 on top of the E320’s original MSRP of $47,950.
Aside from the 29 inches added to the wheelbase and the obvious pickup bed, this E320 largely remains bone-stock with its 3.2-liter, 221-horsepower M112 V-6 powering the rear wheels through a five-speed automatic. And it’s only accumulated roughly 21,000 miles.
As you’d expect, there aren’t many of these conversions in existence. This specific example is no stranger to the auction world, either, as it originally showed up on Bring a Trailer around a year ago where it failed to sell, racking up 23 bids to $20,250.
There’s no reserve for the Barrett-Jackson auction and also no indication as to what price it could possibly sell for. Whoever ends up with this beauty, though, will certainly have the world’s most divisive W210 E-Class.
