2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 Pickup Is the Weirdest Car Headed to Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

If you’re the type of person who wishes Mercedes-Benz would bring the X-Class pickup stateside but knows it never will, then we have good news for you. Heading to Barrett-Jackson’s Scottsdale auction by way of the Hubbard Auto Center is this 2000 Mercedes-Benz E320 pickup conversion, and we promise you’ll be the only one in your neighborhood with a ride this, erm, unique.

This oddball special apparently became a reality when a specific Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Atlanta area ordered for the conversion to be carried out. It started life as your average E320 wagon with a black on tan MB-Tex interior; however, before making its trek across the Atlantic, a German outfitter by the name of Binz conducted the full swap for an additional $50,000 on top of the E320’s original MSRP of $47,950.