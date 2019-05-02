There's a Japanese Shop Turning Out Flawless Classic Mercedes-Benz Station Wagons and G-Wagens

It's often said that the cars of today lack the soul of their ancestors. What we've gained in technology and safety is a pyrrhic victory in the face of sublimating a model's original character to meet modern standards. But here's your chance to buck convention: There's place across the sea that will sell you a restored W124 Mercedes-Benz station wagon—the predecessor to today's E-Class estate—for less than the cost of a new one. Oh, and they do G-Wagens, too.

Arrows is a small outfit in a squat little building on a side street in Kawasaki, Japan, and for a starting price of around $31,000 it'll build you the throwback Teutonic touring of your 1980s fever dreams, car included. That number can climb as high as $53,000 for a tear-down restoration like the stick-shift wagon in these photos, but even that base cost nets you a nicely-preserved Mercedes-Benz 300TE with a retro flat paint job, outrageously good plaid interior, old-style wheel caps, and reconditioned mechanicals. Never mind that $53K is still well under what people usually pay for custom craftsmanship.