This Dealer Is Building 2019 Ford Ranger Raptor-Like Pickups for Off-Road Fanatics

Buyers can also expand on the base Ranger X with better brakes, interior updates, or even a high-end stereo.

“The Ford Ranger is a legendary truck and with its reintroduction to the U.S. market last year we thought that this was the perfect time to do something special. It was time to Galpinize,” said Beau Boeckmann, president of Galpin Motors. “Our team at Galpin Auto Sports took an already great truck and enhanced its capabilities to provide customers with additional off-road readiness, all with a dealership warranty.”

It should be noted that the Ranger X doesn't have any upgrades to the stock 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder engine. It makes 270 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. That performance is best-in-class for gasoline torque, but for the visual upgrades to the truck, it'd be nice to see some extra power added to the equation.