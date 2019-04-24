2019 Ford F-150 RTR Pickup Truck Is a Hoon-Ready Machine for Those Who Don't Need a Raptor

If you're a Ford fanatic, you've most definitely heard of RTR—now, the Vaughn Gittin Jr.-led outfit is bringing its own flare and applying it to the F-150 pickup truck. The purveyors of OEM-plus components for the Mustang have worked in tandem with Ford to offer a special edition of the best-selling model, and it's available now.

Appearance-wise, the RTR is peppered with small changes that complement the F-150's factory styling, altering its workhorse looks and giving it an especially sporty demeanor. Modern lines are formed on the front fascia using RTR's signature grille and LED accent lighting.

Modernization isn't the only focus of this particular packaged. Oversized fender flares and a beefy skid plate are fitted to ensure the truck not only has a rugged look but also some function when kicking up rocks and dirt during playtime.

“We felt the time was right for us to bring all the things our Mustang RTR owners have grown to love into the truck market," said RTR Vehicles’ President and professional drifter, Vaughn Gittin Jr. "I cannot wait for my fellow truck lovers everywhere to see just how capable and fun the F-150 RTR is whether you are road tripping with the family, carrying supplies or shopping bags, doing some towing, enjoying the trails and roads less traveled, or spraying roost during some off-road excursions. The goal was to take the already impressive capabilities of the F-150 and enhance the owner and driving experience whether on or off-road.”