Ohio Dealership Creates Retro-Style Ford F-150s in the Name of Nostalgia

A wave of enthusiast-friendly dealerships has been giving customers what they want by transforming all-new vehicles into throwback time machines for those that yearn for the trucks and off-roaders of yesteryear. From Chevy Silverado "Cheyenne" recreations to a particularly well-executed Jeep Gladiator "J-10 Honcho," they provide modern reliability, safety, and performance while looking certifiably rad. Luckily, another nostalgic creation has been unveiled at Beechmont Ford near Cincinnati, Ohio and, this time, it's an old-school truck with a two-tone paint job and plenty of other period-correct styling cues.

Instead of this package being pre-installed on just one or two pickups, it's available for customers to order—just like Beechmont Ford's performance upgrade kits. The dealer mentions that while it'll apply this treatment to any new F-150 of your choosing, it suggests XLT or Lariat chrome-equipped trucks to start off with. This not only allows plenty of flexibility, but it also compliments the list of upgrades that come with the "BFP Retro F-150" option.

A 3.5-inch suspension lift is a key component here and helps to tie together the classic aesthetic, along with 17-inch polished Mickey Thompson wheels and 35-inch BF Goodrich all-terrain tires. In the bed, a Black Horse rack can be found with ever-familiar KC HiLites mounted atop it. These bits of chrome make the trucks' Satin Pearl White two-tone wrap job pop even more, making for a genuinely cool look that'll stand out among a sea of flashy mall crawlers.