Watch a Ford F-150 Electric Prototype Tow Over 1 Million Pounds

Ford Motor Company sent shockwaves throughout the industry Tuesday morning, after releasing a video of an F-150 electric prototype towing double-decker rail cars weighing a total of 1 million pounds for the length of three football fields. Yes, you read that right: 1,000,000 pounds. Why? Because trucks need to be tough in order for people to buy them.

To help show that Ford's upcoming electric F-150 pickup truck will have the capability of a normal truck, Ford's five-minute-long video showed the prototype towing the aforementioned rail cars, but also, on a separate stunt, 42 2019 F-150s stuffed inside them. That's well over 1 million pounds, and somewhat reminiscent of Toyota's stunt back in 2012, when it towed a space shuttle to prove the legitimacy of its Tundra pickup truck.