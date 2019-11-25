Elon Musk Accepts Ford's Challenge to Tesla Cybertruck vs. F-150 Tug-of-War Rematch

There's a long tradition of automakers emasculating their rivals in order to sell pickups, so naturally Tesla CEO Elon Musk revealed the Tesla Cybertruck in part with a video showing it handily winning a tug-of-war contest against a Ford F-150. But the victory isn't as clear cut as it seems—as we reported here—and a Ford executive later challenged Musk to a fair rematch. Musk has now accepted. This will be an interesting ride.

As most people tried to comprehend what they were seeing on Thursday night, a few keen observers quickly pointed out that the F-150 tug-of-war video played during the Cybertruck reveal seemed lopsided. The scrutiny intensified on Sunday when Musk tweeted out a longer version with multiple camera angles; the Ford appears to be a rear-wheel-drive, EcoBoost STX model being yanked uphill by a dual-motor AWD Cybertruck. As none other than pop physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson later pointed out on Twitter, the setup puts relatively little weight over the F-150's drive wheels and thus gives it less traction, not to mention the apparent power gap.