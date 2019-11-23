The Tesla Cybertruck Compared to the 2020 Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and Ram 1500
We all know how it looks. Here's how the specs stack up.
The world will continue to debate whether or not the freshly-debuted Tesla Cybertruck is a monstrosity or an era-defining design breakthrough for years to come. You can read our full writeup on it here; in the meantime, we thought it would be helpful to see how Tesla's planned pickup stacks up against its fuel-burning rivals in the fiercest of automotive segments: trucks.
It's a rule that every story about our lust for full-size pickups must point out that they're America's best-selling vehicles to the tune of millions per year. They fly off the dealer lot on the promise of capability that's stamped on their spec sheets. So here's how the Tesla Cybertruck—which despite its extreme appearance is still sized and positioned like a half-ton pickup with heavy duty attributes—compares to the 2020 Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500 in their equivalent crew cab, four-wheel drive, and 6-ish-foot bed configurations.
We also threw in Rivian’s upcoming R1T for good measure, though it only features a 4-foot bed.
Tesla Cybertruck
- Price: $39,900 for single-motor RWD | $49,000 for dual-motor AWD | $69,900 for tri-motor AWD
- Dimensions: 231.7 inches long x 79.8 inches wide x 75 inches high
- Weight: 6,000+ pounds (est.)
- Power: Not announced
- Range: 250-500 miles
- Best 0-60 mph: 2.9 seconds
- Max Towing: 14,000 pounds
- Max Payload: 3,500 pounds
- Max Ground Clearance: 16 inches
2020 Ford F-150 Crew Cab 4WD
- Price: $36,340 for bottom trim | $45,160 for mid trim | $67,485 for top trim
- Dimensions: 243.7 inches long x 79.9 inches wide x 75.2-76.9 inches high
- Weight: 4,528-5,697 pounds
- Power: 290-450 horsepower | 265-500 lb-ft of torque
- Range: 368-850 miles
- Best 0-60 mph: 5.1 seconds
- Max Towing: 13,000 pounds
- Max Payload: 2,640 pounds
- Max Ground Clearance: 11.5 inches (Raptor)
2020 Chevrolet Silverado Crew Cab 4WD
- Price: $39,795 for bottom trim | $50,595 for mid trim | $58,195 for top trim
- Dimensions: 241.2 inches long x 81.2 inches wide x 75.4 inches high
- Weight: 4,798-5,140 pounds
- Power: 285-420 horsepower | 305-460 lb-ft of torque
- Range: 444-600 miles
- Best 0-60 mph: 5.4 seconds
- Max Towing: 9,600-12,200 pounds
- Max Payload: 2,130 pounds
- Max Ground Clearance: 11 inches (Trail Boss)
2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab 4WD
- Price: $38,745 for bottom trim | $47,140 for mid trim | $57,465 for top trim
- Dimensions: 241.8 inches long in x 82.1 inches wide x 78 inches high
- Weight: 4,903 to 5,372 pounds
- Power: 305-395 horsepower | 269-410 lb-ft of torque
- Range: 391-1,000 miles
- Best 0-60 mph: 6.1 seconds
- Max Towing: 12,750 pounds
- Max Payload: 2,302 pounds
- Max Ground Clearance: 10.8 inches (Ram has adjustable air suspension as well)
Rivian R1T
- Price: Starts at $69,990
- Dimensions: 215.5 inches long x 79.3 inches wide x 71.4 inches tall
- Weight: 5,886 pounds
- Power: Up to 750 horsepower
- Range: 230-400 miles
- Best 0-60 mph: 3.2 seconds
- Max Towing: Up to 11,000 pounds
- Max Payload: 1,760 pounds
- Max Ground Clearance: 14.1 in
