The Tesla Cybertruck Compared to the 2020 Ford F-150, Chevy Silverado, and Ram 1500

The world will continue to debate whether or not the freshly-debuted Tesla Cybertruck is a monstrosity or an era-defining design breakthrough for years to come. You can read our full writeup on it here; in the meantime, we thought it would be helpful to see how Tesla's planned pickup stacks up against its fuel-burning rivals in the fiercest of automotive segments: trucks.

It's a rule that every story about our lust for full-size pickups must point out that they're America's best-selling vehicles to the tune of millions per year. They fly off the dealer lot on the promise of capability that's stamped on their spec sheets. So here's how the Tesla Cybertruck—which despite its extreme appearance is still sized and positioned like a half-ton pickup with heavy duty attributes—compares to the 2020 Ford F-150, Chevrolet Silverado, and Ram 1500 in their equivalent crew cab, four-wheel drive, and 6-ish-foot bed configurations.

We also threw in Rivian’s upcoming R1T for good measure, though it only features a 4-foot bed.