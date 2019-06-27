2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor Off-Road Package: Taking the Fight to Ram's Power Wagon

A locking rear differential is standard, as is a limit-slip front differential from Dana. On some trims, off-road running boards from the Raptor make an appearance, though on Platinum-trim Super Duties they are power deployable.

Other tech improvements come with a new Rock Crawl mode in the Terrain Management system. Used in conjunction with low range, computers help the driver and truck climb more extreme obstacles. Trail Control, first introduced on Ranger FX4 and the 2019 Raptor, comes to Super Duty to provide a cruise-control-like off-road experience.

Tremor isn't a trim level, but a package that can be added to every Super Duty from XLT to Platinum. Buyers can opt for the package with either the latest 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel or the massive 7.3-liter gasoline-powered V-8. It's also available on both F-250 and F-350 models. The only stipulations are that the truck has to be four-wheel drive (obviously) and a short bed with a SuperCrew cab.

The Tremor package will be available to order later this year along with the rest of the 2020 Ford Super Duty lineup. Pricing and other information will be available closer to launch.

In many ways, the Tremor name is appropriate for the new trim of 2020 Ford Super Duty because it's designed to go off-road, out in the sand. Thankfully the truck won't kill you.