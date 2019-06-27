2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor Off-Road Package: Taking the Fight to Ram's Power Wagon
Ford's newest off-road package offers a 2-inch lift, 35-inch tires, and "higher towing capacity" than the Ram Power Wagon.
The word "Tremor" brings several thoughts to mind: dangerous mini-earthquakes and, for some film buffs, deadly underground creatures from a particularly cheesy '90s horror comedy. Now, however, there's a new automotive-related item that'll likely be more prominent for gearheads—the 2020 Ford Super Duty Tremor package—an off-road ready kit that's coming to challenge the almighty Ram Power Wagon.
The Tremor package sits one stop above the FX4 and carries everything that package does plus some extra goodies to help in off-roading scenarios. It comes with 35-inch tires and unique 18-inch wheels that resemble the optional beadlock Ford Performance rollers on the Raptor pickup. Extra ground clearance comes from a factory 2-inch lift which increases total ground clearance to 10.8-inches. Water fording is also improved to 33 inches. Approach and departure angles improve to 31.65 and 24.51 degrees, respectively.
“A growing number of Super Duty customers use their trucks for more than work. They’re fishing, camping, and towing boats on weekends and they go off-road, so we designed this truck specifically for them—more ground clearance, bigger shocks, bigger tires, and more off-road capability,” said Todd Eckert, Ford truck group marketing manager. “Tremor balances what customers demand in terms of work with what they need in the great outdoors.”
Progressive rate springs and custom 1.7-inch piston twin-tube dampers help control body movement and also maintain Super Duty's towing and payload capacities. Unlike some competitor vehicles and even the Ford Raptor, maximum towing and payload won't decrease with the different shocks. Ford's goal here was to improve the off-road character of the truck while still being able to tow everything you need to tow. While Ford isn't providing specifics on numbers just yet, the automaker is saying that Tremor will have greater towing and payload than Ram's Power Wagon.
A locking rear differential is standard, as is a limit-slip front differential from Dana. On some trims, off-road running boards from the Raptor make an appearance, though on Platinum-trim Super Duties they are power deployable.
Other tech improvements come with a new Rock Crawl mode in the Terrain Management system. Used in conjunction with low range, computers help the driver and truck climb more extreme obstacles. Trail Control, first introduced on Ranger FX4 and the 2019 Raptor, comes to Super Duty to provide a cruise-control-like off-road experience.
Tremor isn't a trim level, but a package that can be added to every Super Duty from XLT to Platinum. Buyers can opt for the package with either the latest 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel or the massive 7.3-liter gasoline-powered V-8. It's also available on both F-250 and F-350 models. The only stipulations are that the truck has to be four-wheel drive (obviously) and a short bed with a SuperCrew cab.
The Tremor package will be available to order later this year along with the rest of the 2020 Ford Super Duty lineup. Pricing and other information will be available closer to launch.
In many ways, the Tremor name is appropriate for the new trim of 2020 Ford Super Duty because it's designed to go off-road, out in the sand. Thankfully the truck won't kill you.
