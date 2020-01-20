Here's How a New 7.3-L Ford Super Duty Pickup Compares to One From 30 Years Ago

Ford's decision to build the 2020 Super Duty with a 7.3-liter "Godzilla" V-8 is a nod to its past, in which the Blue Oval produced several trucks featuring the undoubtedly enormous displacement figure. That said, it's a bit different than those of yore, mainly because it runs on gasoline instead of diesel. It's still far more complex and, let's admit it, more capable—but how exactly does it stack up against a pickup from the Reagan era?

Our friends at The Fast Lane Truck are figuring this out by the day as they were recently gifted a 1989 Ford F-250. It features one of the early 7.3-liter engines, an indirect injection (IDI) diesel power plant that was largely developed by International Harvester—y'know, the tractor company. Unlike later compression-ignition units, it doesn't even have a turbocharger, meaning its performance is...modest, to say the least.

Still yet, the old-school F-Series is a trooper. TFL Truck's particular example is a high mileage single-cab with four-wheel-drive and a five-speed manual transmission, making it the perfect choice for anyone needing an affordable yet reliable work truck.