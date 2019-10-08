This $45,000 1995 Ford F-250 Camper Truck Is a Backwoods Adventurer's Dream

Although it's fun to ogle at brand new off-road builds with every accessory on the market, rugged and purpose-built trucks still deserve a spot in the conversation. You could spring for a spiffy Jeep Gladiator that touts top-notch capability and equipment, but if your main goal is to get outdoors and have a comfortable place to sleep when the sun goes down, then why not buy something like this 1995 Ford F-250? Listed for sale in the Expedition Portal forums, it's a completely built rig with cozy accommodations and old-school toughness that can go anywhere and look good doing it.

The seller kept durability in mind when modifying the old body style Ford, applying a slew of appearance and mechanical upgrades. Gone is the independent front suspension setup that always plagued these three-quarter-ton F-Series trucks; now, there's a solid Dana 60 from the F-350 that's built to handle the added weight as well as the monstrous 7.3-liter Powerstroke diesel engine. Other add-ons like a beefy front bumper and brush guard provide useful protection from rocks and obstacles off-road. Having traveled 165,000 miles, the 7.3-liter should have plenty more life left in it. The power plant has been heavily massaged to produce extra usable output courtesy of an ECU chip, quicker-spooling turbo, high-flow injectors, and more. This extra twist is handled by a built E40D automatic transmission which then sends power to a 4.10 rear-end with a Detroit locker. An ARB front air locker also gives a boost in traction, along with 37-inch all-terrain tires.

Comfort upgrades pull the truck together and make week-long trips possible. Corbeau racing seats wrapped in quilted leather are a nice step-up from the stock units and ice-cold air conditioning means you can go on long hauls through the desert without breaking a sweat. Turn your attention to the back and you'll find a 1988 Grandby pop-up camper that's mounted to a trick Alumline bed. It's packed with a winter-fighting furnace, a sink, dual-burner stove, exhaust fan, and Dometic fridge that provides the amenities of home in a mobile setup. Four USB ports with 12-volt sockets are also there to keep your tech charged and ready.

