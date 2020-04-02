Here's What Happens When You Load a Ford Super Duty's Bed With 12,500 Pounds of Wet Concrete

Overloading your pickup can cause a list of problems, namely broken suspensions and bent frames. That's why modern heavy-duty trucks have massive towing and payload capacities—to get work done without worries of serious damage. Then again, when there are limits in place, they're going to be tested and tragically for this $100,000 Ford F-350 bro-dozer, it belongs to probably the most abusive owner on the internet.

In YouTuber WhistlinDiesel's latest truck trial, he loads 12,500 pounds of wet concrete into the bed of his modified Blue Oval—close to double its listed max.

This poor Super Duty, which has been driven close to its breaking point time and again, never stood a chance against the enormous mountain of water, gravel, and cement. Although it's been modified and rides high on an adjustable hydraulic suspension, that still isn't enough to save it from serious twisting and contorting. Then again, the objective was never to preserve the Ford as you can see from literal hammer dents and ax gouges in the truck's aluminum body.