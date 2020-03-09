Here's What Could've Gone Wrong With This Jeep Gladiator's Bent Frame

That brings us to perhaps the most glaring point: this broken Gladiator looks eerily similar to a Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 that suffered the same fate last year. The Chevy was loaded with a 2,100-pound trailer when its frame, too, was creased. However, it was later found that the truck had been driven at higher-than-sensical speeds—with the trailer in tow—and neither General Motors nor the owner's insurance would cover the costly snafu.

It's unfair to say that's exactly what happened here, especially since the Gladiator driver is yet to come forward and explain their side of the story. Still, if the Jeep had any combination of shoddy mods, an incorrectly loaded trailer, or a dose of high-speed abuse on rough terrain, it's clear to see where an issue could pop up.

Given the fact that the Gladiator is no longer stock, it seems wrong to point fingers at Jeep. Sure, the automaker knows its customers are going to fit aftermarket lift kits and so on to their trucks and SUVs, but it can't make the call on which mods to make and how those co-exist with the Gladiator's factory setup. Essentially, Jeep could sell the world's most capable off-roader but if someone were to fit cruddy hardware to it, the four-wheeler would only be as strong as its weakest link.

It should also be noted that the new Jeep Gladiator Mojave has a strengthened rear frame, which could help prevent this problem when bombing through the dunes. Turns out that Desert Rated badge means something after all.

