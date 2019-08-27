2020 Jeep Gladiator Buyers Are Spending More Cash on Mopar Accessories Than Wrangler Owners

As you'd expect, 2020 Jeep Gladiator owners are big-time fans of off-road modifications and doo-dads. Aftermarket support for the all-new pickup is booming, and so is Fiat Chrysler's in-house parts division, Mopar. According to Jeep, Gladiator customers are spending $1,000 per vehicle on trick accessories straight from the automaker's catalog, outdoing Wrangler buyers who manage just $800 per, for comparison.

It’s easy to make fun of the rig with so many added parts that it looks like the owner cleared out a local Pep Boys shop, but the Jeep aftermarket is both passionate and full of useful upgrades. The fact that FCA itself is developing so many bolt-on parts says a lot about demand, not to mention the countless magazines and internet forums that are dedicated to the brand. Kim Mathers, Mopar's head of performance and accessories, told Automotive News that Gladiator buyers are opting for gear like lift kits and protective rock rails, which plays into the company's pre-conceptualized plan to offer parts and upgrade support upon the truck's launch.

More than 90 percent of the Mopar parts catalog was available to buyers upon the Gladiator's release. Products like steel-tube doors and military-grade LED light upgrades could be added to the Gladiator at the dealer right from the start, and these efforts appear to have paid off. Jeep moved nearly 7,200 Gladiators in the second quarter of this year alone, adding up to huge numbers in parts sales for the company.

Mark Bosanac, head of Mopar’s parts and customer care division for North America, also explained to Automotive News that consumer feedback and trade show research will guide how accessories are developed for the Gladiator over time. The Jeep community is notoriously enthusiastic and vocal about aftermarket support for its vehicles, so we’re sure the Mopar suggestion box will be the cup that runneth over.