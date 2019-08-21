Is This Dealership's 707-HP, Hellcat-Swapped 2020 Jeep Gladiator Really Worth $148K?

Phoenix, Arizona dealership Mark Mitsubishi has a different sort of modified vehicle than the Evos you'd expect on its used lot right now. It's a 707-horsepower, Hellcat V-8-swapped Jeep Gladiator Rubicon, and it's got a whopping $147,992 price tag slapped on the windshield. No, as far as The Drive can tell, that's not a typo. The same $147,992 figure shows up on the truck's for-sale post to various Facebook groups. That only translates to a suggested monthly payment of $1,694 back on the dealership's website, should you want to chuck nearly $30K down on it.

Sterling Stucky on Facebook Marketplace

To their credit, the swap looks professionally done and extra clean, as it was all done by the America's Most Wanted 4X4 shop in Holly, Michigan. (Some Jeep owners may even say "too clean," so I recommend fixing this with a good, muddy drive out into the wilderness.) We've seen this shop's work before making the rounds on the Internet, and that 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V-8 does a damn fine job of turning tires into smoke. Wonderful, rowdy, loud smoke. The list of Hellcat components that America's Most Wanted 4X4 installed to make this work is quite impressive, as posted by Mark Mitsubishi employee Sterling Stucky in the truck's Facebook ad:

Hellcat Crate Engine

Hellcat Heavy Duty Transmission Package

Hellcat Accessory Drive

Hellcat Air Conditioning w/ Mandrel Bent Lines

Hellcat Rear Sump Oil Pan Conversion Kit

Hellcat Jeep Oil Filter Adapter Kit w/ Oil Cooler

Hellcat Jeep Exhaust Manifold Kit

Hellcat Engine Cradle Kit w/ Motor Mounts

Hellcat Starter

Hellcat Cold Air Intake Kit

Hellcat Power Steering Cooler w/ Fluid Supply Lines

Hellcat Auxiliary Fuel Pump Kit w/ Fuel Lines, Regulator and Fuel Filter

Hellcat Smooth Boost Valve Controller (Boost Adjustability)

Hellcat Aluminum Radiator

Hellcat Supercharger Cooling Stack w/ Intercooler, Bosch High Flow Pump, Coolant Reservoir and fluid supply lines.

Hellcat Stainless Steel 3.5" Complete Exhaust System w/ Federally Compliant Catalytic Converters and Muffler

Hellcat Powertrain Control Module w/ Proprietary Engine Calibration

Security Gateway Bypass Module w/ Complete Body Control Accessibility

Hellcat Windshield Washer Jug w/ Pump Harness

Hellcat Jeep Powertrain Harness

Hellcat Jeep Transfer Case Input Support Housing

They also started off with a nicely optioned Rubicon, too, with leather seats ready to have mud hosed off them when you hopefully use this Jeep as God intended, as well as a tow package to haul more toys. It only has 1,456 miles on it so far and comes riding on Falcon shocks up front, Fox shocks in the rear, a Yeti stabilizer bar, and 22-inch Black Rhino wheels shod with 37-inch Nitto Grappler tires. (The bigger wheels are a bit mall-rated for my taste but to each their own.)

Stucky's post claims that the original Jeep three-year, 36,000-mile warranty is still in effect, but a quick call to Jeep confirmed that they don't typically warranty aftermarket parts and work, so there may not be much left that's covered there. Fortunately, America's Most Wanted 4x4 does appear to advertise a warranty of some sort on its site advertising various Gladiator swap kits. (The Drive called the shop to confirm the specifics and will update the post when we hear back.) But let's be honest here: you could get a brand new Cayenne Turbo with a decent list of infamously pricey Porsche options for less than this modified Jeep, and that's a fancy luxo-truck with active aerodynamics. This swapped Gladiator's asking price also appears to violate the number one rule of modifying your vehicle, which is to say that you should never, ever expect to get all the money you paid for your aftermarket parts and labor back when you sell it. Even for desirable swaps into one of the year's hottest new vehicles, it's still sitting on the used lot of a Mitsubishi dealership, and some depreciation is to be expected from that alone. New Jeep Gladiator Rubicons start at $43,545 new, and America's Most Wanted 4x4's Hellcat swap kit starts at $58,850. Even if you add in the extra off-road-ready parts and the labor of having the shop install them all, there seems to be a pretty premium in this ad for getting a gently used, turn-key, Hellcat-swapped Gladiator.

