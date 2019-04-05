Every $62K 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition Sells in Just 24 Hours
Just 4,190 examples of the limited-run model were produced at the company's Toledo, Ohio plant.
As part of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator's long-awaited release, the Detroit company opted to create a limited-run Launch Edition that would consist of just 4,190 examples. These trucks cost $62,310 a piece, or about $2k more than a top-spec Rubicon model, and Jeep opened orders for the special pickup truck for just 24 hours. That day was Thursday, April 4, and it's now been announced by Jeep that every last Launch Edition model has sold.
The Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features all the off-road goodies found on the aforementioned Rubicon along with the most premium amenities available from the automaker, including exclusive features that are unique to the model. Special badging that reads "One in 4,190" can be found throughout the truck, as can other nods to the Jeep pickup's rarity like a Launch Edition instrument panel and Rubicon red stitching. These, of course, are just minor add-ons that accompany standout capabilities such as the Gladiator's available 7,000 pounds of towing capacity.
The number 4,190 is a nod to Toledo, Ohio, where the Gladiator is built. Toledo represents the "419" area code and, to show Jeep's dedication to the midwestern facility, it christened the most uncommon Gladiators of all with the three digits—plus a zero at the end, seemingly related to the countless number of dollars the truck will rake in for the historic marque.
With Gladiators now rolling off the assembly line, Jeep has prepared itself for the inevitable influx of demand for the mid-sized truck. The Drive's Kyle Cheromcha even called it the "master" of its class and said that the pickup is "the most interesting truck on sale today—and maybe one of the best."
"There has been significant interest in the all-new Jeep Gladiator since it was first revealed late last year," said Tim Kuniskis, head of Jeep North America. "This was made further evident by the incredible response of the 4,190 soon-to-be Gladiator Launch Edition owners, who pre-ordered their vehicles yesterday."
These customers are now eligible for a chance to win one year's salary of $100k which Jeep says will allow the selected owner time to enjoy their brand-new adventure-mobile. Or, y'know, pay off their truck.
Expect to see Gladiators, the first Jeep pickups in over two decades, on city streets and country roads sometime in the next few months. With the second quarter of 2019 now underway, it's a just matter of time before these trucks start selling by the thousands. Oh, wait...they already have.
