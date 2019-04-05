Every $62K 2020 Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition Sells in Just 24 Hours

As part of the 2020 Jeep Gladiator's long-awaited release, the Detroit company opted to create a limited-run Launch Edition that would consist of just 4,190 examples. These trucks cost $62,310 a piece, or about $2k more than a top-spec Rubicon model, and Jeep opened orders for the special pickup truck for just 24 hours. That day was Thursday, April 4, and it's now been announced by Jeep that every last Launch Edition model has sold. The Jeep Gladiator Launch Edition features all the off-road goodies found on the aforementioned Rubicon along with the most premium amenities available from the automaker, including exclusive features that are unique to the model. Special badging that reads "One in 4,190" can be found throughout the truck, as can other nods to the Jeep pickup's rarity like a Launch Edition instrument panel and Rubicon red stitching. These, of course, are just minor add-ons that accompany standout capabilities such as the Gladiator's available 7,000 pounds of towing capacity.

FCA

The number 4,190 is a nod to Toledo, Ohio, where the Gladiator is built. Toledo represents the "419" area code and, to show Jeep's dedication to the midwestern facility, it christened the most uncommon Gladiators of all with the three digits—plus a zero at the end, seemingly related to the countless number of dollars the truck will rake in for the historic marque. With Gladiators now rolling off the assembly line, Jeep has prepared itself for the inevitable influx of demand for the mid-sized truck. The Drive's Kyle Cheromcha even called it the "master" of its class and said that the pickup is "the most interesting truck on sale today—and maybe one of the best."

FCA