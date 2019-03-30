2020 Jeep Gladiator Can Be Optioned to North of $60K, Starts at $35,040

Jeep's first pickup truck in nearly 30 years is almost here, and it's safe to say people are excited—it's also safe to say that we now know it certainly won't be the least expensive pickup on sale as Jeep has released official pricing figures for the Gladiator.

There are four trim levels of the all-new midsized truck. There's the base Gladiator Sport, the Sport S, the Overland (the Gladiator equivalent to the Sahara on Wrangler), and then the Rubicon. Like the Wrangler, all Gladiators are four-wheel drive. Also like the Wrangler, the Gladiator's default transmission is a six-speed manual with an optional upgrade to an eight-speed auto.