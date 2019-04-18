This Viper-Powered Jeep J10 Pickup Truck Is What the Gladiator Could've Been

This stellar build was completed by Nefarious Kustoms in tandem with Hodson Motorsports , both of Las Vegas. The crew took the 1983-model pickup and equipped it with all the necessary bits to go desert-bashing across the barren Nevada landscape, creating the handsome brute that's got a VooDoo Racing Innovations-tuned powerplant making upwards of 510 horsepower and 535 pound-feet of torque. And not only that, it sounds good to boot (don't listen to those who think the Viper's exhaust note resembles a dump truck instead of a sports car—that's silliness).

Extensive work was put in to ensure a proper fit of the almighty V-10 that's bolted to a 48RE four-speed automatic transmission. An NP273 transfer case, Ford HP Dana 60 front axle, and Ford Sterling 10.25-inch rear axle are also in place with Yukon 4.56 gears to make the most out of trail- and rock-crawling situations. Collectively, these drivetrain components are tough enough to not only withstand the way-over-stock power output but also the harsh conditions they'll be up against at the hands of owner Riley Hodson.

A set of 37-inch Nitto Mud Grapplers wrap the truck's XD wheels, assisting the seemingly countless amount of upgraded suspension components in transversing major obstacles on sand, gravel, and slickrock. A custom-made radius arm suspension can be found at the front, and moving to the rear, a trick four-link setup lies within the back-half tubed chassis setup. Upgraded sway bars are, of course, in place as are triple-bypass Radflow 2.5-inch coilovers.