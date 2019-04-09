A Two-Door Jeep Gladiator Pickup Truck Won't Be Happening Anytime Soon

No, despite the fact that Jeep recently went out of its way to build an awesome, two-door J6 Jeep Gladiator concept ahead of the 2019 Easter Jeep Safari, FCA claims that it won't build a two-door Gladiator any time soon, no matter how much we cry.

The J6 is a regular cab Gladiator with a six-foot bed instead of the five-footer that comes on the regular Gladiator. For many of us, it clears up the proportions of the vehicle and is far more appealing than a normal four-door. Despite the Five-Quarter concept that Jeep showed The Drive last week, most of the attention was centered around this bright blue beauty.

Officially, the J6 runs on a "special prototype chassis," which is marketing-speak for "it was a pain in the butt to put together." Much like the Gladiator isn't a four-door Wrangler with a bed, the J6's chassis just isn't a chopped up Gladiator. It was a fun project for them to put together, but Jeep claims it's not something that can enter production right away, referring to previous claims that there isn't a big enough market to support a regular cab Gladiator.