2020 Jeep Gladiator Review: Master of the Midsize Pickup Truck Arena

The Jeep pickup-shaped hole in the automotive market, patched by the enterprising aftermarket for decades, is now properly filled by a bonafide Jeep pickup: the 2020 Jeep Gladiator. Rolling into the suddenly-hot arena of midsize trucks like the happy warrior it is, the JL Wrangler-based Gladiator benefits from an iconic, scrawled in stone design, the off-road chops of its seven-slot cousins, and pickup powers drawn from the Ram 1500. There's a lot riding in the bed—and as with any highly-anticipated model, a lot of chances for the company to screw it all up.

Thankfully, that didn't happen. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is instead a damn good truck as viewed from the perspective of both traditional pickup buyers and Jeep diehards. It comes down to the balance struck between the Wrangler's archaic nature and the demands of adapting the platform for a pickup, with just the right amount of both DNA sources preserved. In a practical sense, that means the Gladiator's Ram 1500 underpinnings help it achieve best-in-class tow ratings and drive better than a truck on solid axles should. It also means the Gladiator in turn gave up such a small percentage of its off-road capabilities compared to the Wrangler that 9.5 out of 10 buyers will never notice.