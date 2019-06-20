2020 Jeep Gladiator Dealer Markup as High as $20,000 in Some States

When news broke that 2020 Jeep Gladiator pickup trucks were selling for $56k on average, we were left with more questions than answers—how can a vehicle that tops out around $60k manage that? Are lower trim models collecting dust in the corner while loaded Gladiator Rubicons fly off showroom floors? Although both of those could contribute to the end result, another layer to the story has surfaced and, for buyers, it's not pretty.

Some Jeep dealers are marking up Gladiators to the tune of $80k, skewing not only average transaction prices but also their at-risk reputations.

Car and Driver first mentioned it in a report Thursday morning, pointing out that even lower trim Gladiators are being listed for upwards of 70 grand. A quick AutoTrader search confirms this and unearths some of the industry's worst offenders.

One example is this Jeep Gladiator Overland available at a Salt Lake Valley dealer in Utah for $74,482. Now, the MSRP can be found on the same web page just a short scroll away from the asking price—and simple math reveals a massive $21,787 markup.