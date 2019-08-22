You Can Lease a Newer, Pricier 2020 Jeep Gladiator for Less Money Than a Two-Door Wrangler

If you’re in the market for a 2020 Jeep Gladiator, you may be able to scoop one up for less than you think. Jeep's newest model is leasing for less than a new Wrangler, but first, you'll have to find the right trim and prepare for some heavy-handed restrictions.

FCA

CarsDirect reports that a new Gladiator Sport can be for as little as $363 per month (effective cost)—that price undercuts a new Wrangler Unlimited Sport by $28. Two-door Wranglers are even more expensive, landing at an effective cost of $438 per month because of their lower residual value, or how much it’s worth at the end of the lease. There is, as they say, a catch. Leases almost always come with mileage limits, and the one applied to this low-cost Gladiator plan is brutal: 10,000 miles per year. Anyone with even a mild commute will surpass that number with no problem. Customers will also likely find it hard to locate a true “base” Gladiator since dealers are still focusing their efforts on selling the more expensive, higher trim levels.

FCA